PU To Organize Webinar On Health Literacy Challenges

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

PU to organize webinar on health literacy challenges

Punjab University (PU)'s Department of Development of Communication in collaboration with the Department of Digital Media will organize webinar on "Health Literacy and Public Policy of Pakistan in Covid-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Department of Development of Communication in collaboration with the Department of Digital Media will organize webinar on "Health Literacy and Public Policy of Pakistan in Covid-19: Challenges in Communication, Action and Advocacy in Digital Age" on Friday at 3pm.

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib, Federal Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid, PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Department of Digital Media Dr Savera Shami, Chairperson Department of Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq and others will speak the webinar.

