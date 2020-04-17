PU to pay April salary by 23rd in wake of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed to pay April 2020 salary and pension to the in-service and retired employees by 23rd of April to facilitate purchase of essential items in the advent of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to the PU spokesperson here on Friday, the daily wages employees will also get their salary without any deduction as they performed duties during this period.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the salary will be paid in advance so that the lower grade staff and retired employees of Punjab University could purchase essential items of everyday life without facing any difficulty.

He said an opportunity has also been provided to the senior employees to help others from their own pocket so that the deserving people could get financial assistance before Ramazan.

Vice chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed said the university should stand by its staff during this testing time.