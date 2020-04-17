UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU To Pay April Salary By 23rd In Wake Of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

PU to pay April salary by 23rd in wake of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed to pay April 2020 salary and pension to the in-service and retired employees by 23rd of April to facilitate purchase of essential items in the advent of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to the PU spokesperson here on Friday, the daily wages employees will also get their salary without any deduction as they performed duties during this period.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the salary will be paid in advance so that the lower grade staff and retired employees of Punjab University could purchase essential items of everyday life without facing any difficulty.

He said an opportunity has also been provided to the senior employees to help others from their own pocket so that the deserving people could get financial assistance before Ramazan.

Vice chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed said the university should stand by its staff during this testing time.

Related Topics

Punjab April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

16 minutes ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 17,000 Italian health workers infected with ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh minister reviews arrangements at quarantine ..

4 minutes ago

Austria minister wants airline aid tied to climate ..

4 minutes ago

Ford expects $2 bn loss in Q1 as virus shutdowns h ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.