Open Menu

PU To Pay Tribute To Salman Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab University school of Communication Studies will organize a special ceremony to pay tribute to Salman Ghani, executive editor of Dunya news Group, an alumnus of Punjab University, for receiving the Presidential Medal for Excellence.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Al-Rarazi Hall Undergraduate Block.

Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sajjad Mir, Dr. Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr. Aslam Dogar, Salman Abid will participate while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood will preside over the ceremony.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

60 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

19 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

19 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan