PU To Pay Tribute To Salman Ghani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab University school of Communication Studies will organize a special ceremony to pay tribute to Salman Ghani, executive editor of Dunya news Group, an alumnus of Punjab University, for receiving the Presidential Medal for Excellence.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Al-Rarazi Hall Undergraduate Block.
Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sajjad Mir, Dr. Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr. Aslam Dogar, Salman Abid will participate while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood will preside over the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation2 seconds ago
-
LHC grants bail to Bhatti in PA illegal recruitment case5 seconds ago
-
DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks10 minutes ago
-
Rampant expansion of cities creating environment, food security challenges: ex-WASA MD10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance30 minutes ago
-
Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 2030 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects40 minutes ago
-
UE organizes thesis display exhibition of fine arts students at Alhamra40 minutes ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir50 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR60 minutes ago