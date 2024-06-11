PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab University school of Communication Studies will organize a special ceremony to pay tribute to Salman Ghani, executive editor of Dunya news Group, an alumnus of Punjab University, for receiving the Presidential Medal for Excellence.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Al-Rarazi Hall Undergraduate Block.

Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sajjad Mir, Dr. Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr. Aslam Dogar, Salman Abid will participate while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood will preside over the ceremony.