PU To Postpone Exams, Close Hostels During Spring Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PU to postpone exams, close hostels during spring break

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of considerable rise in COVID-19 positive cases and in pursuance of the directions of NCOC, HEC and Punjab Higher education Department, Punjab University has announced early spring break from March 15 to March 28.

In this regard, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed chaired a meeting of he deans of faculties at his office on Thursday. The meeting decided that the university will remain closed for physical attendance of the students from 15.03.2021 to 28.03.2021. All in person classes will be shifted to online mode during this period.

The administration requested all the faculty members to take online classes as per time table issued by the relevant college/institute/centre/ department/ school,stated the spokesperson.

The meeting further decided that all the on-campus scheduled examinations shall remain postponed or may be given option of online mode during this period.

The hostels will remain closed for this particular period for all the residents except international students. The hostels administration was also directed to ask the students to vacate the hostels till March 12.

The meeting advised to ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 SOPs, health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing face masks, social distancing, availability and regular use of hand sanitizers and disinfection of buildings.

