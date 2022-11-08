UrduPoint.com

PU To Promote Entrepreneur Culture: VC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 08:46 PM

PU to promote entrepreneur culture: VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday said that students would be enabled to explore entrepreneurship opportunities for resolving employment issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday said that students would be enabled to explore entrepreneurship opportunities for resolving employment issues.

He was addressing a seminar organized by school of Chemistry, Centre for Research here on Tuesday. Eminent inspirational speaker Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Center Director Dr Maleeha Aroos, Dr Adeel Anwar, faculty members and students participated on this occasion.

Dr Zaidi appreciated the role of Qasim Ali Shah for guiding the society.

He expressed the resolve to serve PU every moment being the Vice Chancellor of this great institution.

On the occasion, Qasim Ali Shah said that patience was the best strategy to deal with challenges.He said that Dr Asghar Zaidi faced every challenge in the best way. He said that one who avoided difficulties could not achieve success.

Addressing the seminar, Director Center Dr Maleeha Aroos said that projects related to chemistry would be linked to the industry.

