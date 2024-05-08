PU To Provide Skilled Graduates To Insurance Industry
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said there are a lot of opportunities available in the insurance sector in Pakistan and the PU Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) is committed to providing skilled graduates according to demand of the industry.
He was addressing a seminar on ‘Insurance and Takaful’, organised by the HCBF here on Wednesday. Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Chairman of Insurance Association of Pakistan North Region Muhammad Hisham, well-known senior officials from insurance industry, faculty members and students were present. The event was coupled with the inauguration of career fair and Takaful week being marked at the college.
Prof Khalid Mahmood said the insurance industry contacts itself to provide employment to our graduates. He said that due to the growing demand of graduates in the field, new academic programmes had been started in the college. He said that even some doctors and engineers had also joined the field of insurance. He congratulated the college administration for organising a successful career fair in the insurance field.
Muhammad Hisham said that there are excellent employment opportunities in the insurance industry. He said that as soon as the students get the required skills, they start getting higher offers in the market. He said that new opportunities have been created in life insurance and health insurance sectors. He said that Islamic insurance in the name of Takaful is also being promoted worldwide.
Dr Ahmed Muneeb said that Hailey College of Banking and Finance had established strong linkages with the insurance industry. He said that the college organised a career fair to provide employment opportunities to the students. He said that the curriculum is designed according to the requirements of the market. He said that the graduates of HCBF are working on important positions in all insurance companies.
Later, the VC and others visited various stalls at the career fair in which the country's major insurance companies have set up their stalls which were interviewing students for hiring.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML4 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city4 minutes ago
-
Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished15 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held15 minutes ago
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh24 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope25 minutes ago
-
Senator Raisani donates 200 books to Qaid Library34 minutes ago
-
Murder case of teenager girl solved, three held34 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB34 minutes ago
-
DENIDA director discusses waste water treatment plant35 minutes ago
-
Syrian Arab Republic delegation visits AIOU35 minutes ago