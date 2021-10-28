UrduPoint.com

PU Uploads Roll Number Slips For MA/MSc

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded roll number slips for practical examinations of MA/MSc Part-I & II annual examination 2021 and supplementary examination 2020.

PU spokesman confirmed to media here Wednesday that the candidates are hereby advised to download their roll number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk. Regular students can collect their roll number slips from their colleges/departments. The exams are commencing from November 1, 2021.

