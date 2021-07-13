PU uploads roll number slips for practical examination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University has uploaded roll number slips for the practical examination of BA/BSc and Associated Degree Arts/Science Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that only those candidates are eligible to appear in this special practical examination 2020 who appeared in the said examination of 2020 and passed the written part of a subject.

Special practical exams will commence from July, 26, 2021.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.