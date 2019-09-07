PU VC announces quota, free education, scholarships for martyrs' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has announced admission quota, free education, free hostel accommodation and scholarships to the children of martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at committee room, in connection with Defence Day, here on Friday.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the university had allocated two seats at each department and around 225 children of martyrs would be admitted every year on quota on the nomination of institutions concerned.

He said that the children of martyrs, admitted on quota as well as on merit, would be provided with free education and scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month. The VC further said the university would also provide free hostel accommodation to the children of martyrs.

He said, "Our martyrs are our assets and we are living in an independent atmosphere due to their sacrifices." He said that the nations who forgot their martyrs could not survive.

He said, "Pakistan Army is defending our boundaries with valour and has presented great sacrifices while safeguarding the nation and the country." Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Pakistan Army had defeated enemies in the war on terror successfully.

The VC further said that other universities and institutions should also take such initiatives for the families of martyrs.

Earlier, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed led a massive rally from Institute of Education and Research to Gate No. 1 through main campus road to mark Defence Day, pay tribute to martyrs and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Thousands of teachers, employees and students took part in the rally. Pakistan and Kashmir's national anthems were played on the occasion.

The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, placards, banners and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the rally, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the United Nations must implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He said the whole world should come forward and support Kashmiris who were facing Indian brutalities in occupied area.

He said that India was committing serious violations of human rights in the occupied territory and was denying basic rights to the people by imposing curfew since more than a month.

Later, PU VC visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhda, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.