PU VC Appoints Dr Amanullah As Law College Principal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has assigned Prof Dr Amanullah Malik to look after the office of the Principal of PU Law College.
Earlier, Prof Dr Malik was the Dean of the Faculty of Law at PU. Dr Malik also worked as professor in South Asia University, New Delhi and Solicitor in England and Wales. Dr Amanullah Malik has a PhD from London Metropolitan University.
