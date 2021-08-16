UrduPoint.com

PU VC Calls For Creation Of New Knowledge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:22 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has called upon the need to create new knowledge and build strengths of good character among students along with polishing their skills

He was addressing the annual meeting of the Alumni Association of Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre here on Monday. PU Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, faculty members and students participated in the event.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the grades of students could not work alone therefore they must carry high moral values. He said that the teachers were considered the most important persons in a society because they play an important role in building a nation.

He said that students follow the lifestyle and behavior of teachers therefore teachers must be a role model for their students. He said, "As a Muslim we must follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in our everyday life." He said, "Deviation from Islamic teachings has put us in the problems that we are facing today."He said that employment must not be the only purpose of higher education but to become a civilized citizen.

Eminent religious scholars including Maulana Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Fazal Raheem, Qari Sohaib Ahmad Mir Muhammadi, Prof Dr Mudassar Ahmad, Prof Dr. Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Dr Shahida Parveen and others also spoke on the occasion.

