PU VC Calls For Promotion Of Tolerance In Country
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said "we need to respect each other’s opinions to promote a culture of tolerance for development and prosperity of our society in the light of teachings of Hazrat Muhammad SAW".
He was addressing the “Seerat-un-Nabi conference”, organised by Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association at Faisal Auditorium here on Wednesday. Renowned religious scholar Dr Sajid Anwar, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, President PUATSA Chaudhry Basharat Mahmood, President Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and thousands of employees were present.
The VC said that it was part of his faith that all humans are equal and the PU is incomplete without employees. He said that honesty takes a person forward in life. He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) show that the status of an honest and pious person is very high in front of Allah Almighty. He said that he has been serving in the field of education for the past 35 years and has always ensured provision of rights to the employees.
He said that the problems of PU are not that big but some administrative matters, which is being overcome. He said that by saving every penny of the PU, it will be made an exemplary institution for the next four years. He said that the PU would come out of deficit in the next four years and I will present a surplus budget.
Religious scholar Dr Sajid Anwar highlighted various aspects of the life of the Prophet (PBUH). He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are a beacon for us, only by following which we will achieve success in this world and the hereafter. He said that it is necessary to play a role together to form an exemplary society. He said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) demands that such gatherings should continue to be held. Ch. Basharat Mahmood expressed the hope that under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, all the problems of the university employees, teachers and students would be resolved soon.
Recent Stories
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund
Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator
Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad assures swift action on MD APP's complaint during Khuli Kachehri5 seconds ago
-
PU VC calls for promotion of tolerance in country17 seconds ago
-
PHOTA meeting makes several decisions to improve healthcare services25 seconds ago
-
Dacoit gang busted29 seconds ago
-
Reforms in housing sector under consideration: Riaz Pirzada31 seconds ago
-
Administrative officers actively monitoring cleanliness efforts34 seconds ago
-
Minister vows provision of quality medicines, improved health system38 seconds ago
-
2300 kites seized11 minutes ago
-
Double-murder accused arrested in Saudi Arabia11 minutes ago
-
IGP issues over Rs 1.8m for treatment of employees, their families21 minutes ago
-
Centre for Reproductive Health and IVF Launched at Dr Ziauddin University Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive integration of economy via an e-governance system slated for implementation: PM Sharif40 minutes ago