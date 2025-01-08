PU VC calls for promotion of tolerance in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said "we need to respect each other’s opinions to promote a culture of tolerance for development and prosperity of our society in the light of teachings of Hazrat Muhammad SAW".

He was addressing the “Seerat-un-Nabi conference”, organised by Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association at Faisal Auditorium here on Wednesday. Renowned religious scholar Dr Sajid Anwar, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, President PUATSA Chaudhry Basharat Mahmood, President Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and thousands of employees were present.

The VC said that it was part of his faith that all humans are equal and the PU is incomplete without employees. He said that honesty takes a person forward in life. He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) show that the status of an honest and pious person is very high in front of Allah Almighty. He said that he has been serving in the field of education for the past 35 years and has always ensured provision of rights to the employees.

He said that the problems of PU are not that big but some administrative matters, which is being overcome. He said that by saving every penny of the PU, it will be made an exemplary institution for the next four years. He said that the PU would come out of deficit in the next four years and I will present a surplus budget.

Religious scholar Dr Sajid Anwar highlighted various aspects of the life of the Prophet (PBUH). He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are a beacon for us, only by following which we will achieve success in this world and the hereafter. He said that it is necessary to play a role together to form an exemplary society. He said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) demands that such gatherings should continue to be held. Ch. Basharat Mahmood expressed the hope that under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, all the problems of the university employees, teachers and students would be resolved soon.