Open Menu

PU VC Chalks Out Policy To Run University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PU VC chalks out policy to run university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has said that justice and merit are key elements of his policy while the decisions of the university will be made through consultative process.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Punjab University Al-Razi Hall. The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, deans and heads of departments.

In his address, Dr Ali said that merit will not be violated at any cost during his tenure. He announced to hold Syndicate elections on November 6. He said that all problems of the university will be solved with the cooperation of everyone to move forward.

He said that steps will be taken to improve the financial model of the university. He said that differences of opinion should be respected and accepted. He said that the expenditure will be kept under the limits so that things can be corrected. He reiterated his determination to improve the ranking of Punjab University further. Dr Ali said that he has left an endowment fund of Rs 12.5 billion in GCU Faisalabad and Rs 3 billion in Bahauddin Zakaria University.

Explaining his policy of merit, he said that he has never allotted a house to anyone apart from merit and will not accept any kind of recommendation.

The heads of departments welcomed and congratulated the Vice Chancellor in the university.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Muhammad Ali November GCU All From Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

3 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

4 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

5 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

5 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

5 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

8 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

8 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan