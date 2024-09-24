PU VC chalks out policy to run university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has said that justice and merit are key elements of his policy while the decisions of the university will be made through consultative process.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Punjab University Al-Razi Hall. The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, deans and heads of departments.

In his address, Dr Ali said that merit will not be violated at any cost during his tenure. He announced to hold Syndicate elections on November 6. He said that all problems of the university will be solved with the cooperation of everyone to move forward.

He said that steps will be taken to improve the financial model of the university. He said that differences of opinion should be respected and accepted. He said that the expenditure will be kept under the limits so that things can be corrected. He reiterated his determination to improve the ranking of Punjab University further. Dr Ali said that he has left an endowment fund of Rs 12.5 billion in GCU Faisalabad and Rs 3 billion in Bahauddin Zakaria University.

Explaining his policy of merit, he said that he has never allotted a house to anyone apart from merit and will not accept any kind of recommendation.

The heads of departments welcomed and congratulated the Vice Chancellor in the university.