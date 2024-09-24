PU VC Chalks Out Policy To Run University
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has said that justice and merit are key elements of his policy while the decisions of the university will be made through consultative process.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Punjab University Al-Razi Hall. The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, deans and heads of departments.
In his address, Dr Ali said that merit will not be violated at any cost during his tenure. He announced to hold Syndicate elections on November 6. He said that all problems of the university will be solved with the cooperation of everyone to move forward.
He said that steps will be taken to improve the financial model of the university. He said that differences of opinion should be respected and accepted. He said that the expenditure will be kept under the limits so that things can be corrected. He reiterated his determination to improve the ranking of Punjab University further. Dr Ali said that he has left an endowment fund of Rs 12.5 billion in GCU Faisalabad and Rs 3 billion in Bahauddin Zakaria University.
Explaining his policy of merit, he said that he has never allotted a house to anyone apart from merit and will not accept any kind of recommendation.
The heads of departments welcomed and congratulated the Vice Chancellor in the university.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vital to stay with reform agenda: Muhammad Aurangzeb11 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion draws global attention at 21st China-ASEAN Expo with exquisite craftsmanship17 seconds ago
-
Education wing holds road safety workshop; Over 400 students, teachers participate22 seconds ago
-
NA Panel directs to start work on ML-1 project at earliest28 seconds ago
-
Tackling population explosion: A pathway to Pakistan's socio-economic stability10 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to furnish remote areas population with latest civic amenities: AJK PM10 minutes ago
-
Boot camp empowering youth on sustainable alternatives to open waste burning concludes10 minutes ago
-
DPO Lakki Marwat visits residence of martyred Sub-inspector10 minutes ago
-
Dar-ul-Madina Int'l University hosts Milad Conference10 minutes ago
-
Zardari underlines importance of newspapers in supporting democracy, human rights11 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country : PMD20 minutes ago
-
ISSI organizes book launch of Dr Junaid's “CHINA LEADS”20 minutes ago