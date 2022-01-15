UrduPoint.com

PU VC Condoles Death Of Mother Of Dr Noshina

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Punjab University's Director school of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Saleem.

In his condolence message, the VC prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at Bahria Town in which hundreds of people from various walks of life participated. She was later laid to rest in Miani Sahib's graveyard.

More Stories From Pakistan

