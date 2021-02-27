UrduPoint.com
PU VC Condoles With Teacher Over His Mother's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

PU VC condoles with teacher over his mother's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar expressed sorrow over the death of mother of Senior Journalist and Assistant Professor Dr Akram Soomro.

Her funeral prayers were held at PU jogging park, and PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, faculty members, journalists, employees, students and others attended it.

In his condolence message, the VC prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

