PU VC congratulates newly-elected LERA body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter has congratulated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Education Reporters Association (LERA) 2022.

In his message on Friday, he felicitated President Syed Sajjad Kazmi, Secretary General Tabish Butt and others. He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would play their role for the betterment of education system in Pakistan.