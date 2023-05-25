PU VC constitutes experts committee for quality seeds of rice, wheat, cotton

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In the light of directions of the Governor Punjab Chancellor PU, VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has constituted the committee of experts to carry out the latest research for development of quality seed of rice, wheat and cotton.

The committee has been constituted to strengthen industry-academia linkages.

The committee consists of Chief Executive, Guard Agricultural Research & amp; Services (Pvt). Ltd, Shahzad Ali Malik will be the convener while Chairman Department of Plant Breeding & amp; Genetics PU Prof Dr. Muhammad Arshad Javed, National Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Rao, Senior Superintendent Gardens, RO-II office Dr Nasim Ahmad Yasin and Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed will be its members.