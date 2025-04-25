PU VC for embracing new technologies to tackle climate, economic, educational challenges

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the urgent need to adopt modern technologies across sectors including climate change, health, education and economy, during the closing ceremony of the 10th Invention and Innovation Summit 2025.
The two-day event was organised by the Punjab University Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) at Al-Razi Hall.
Addressing a diverse audience comprising scientists, researchers, industry representatives and students, Dr Ali stressed the importance of training youth to become entrepreneurs and innovators. "Artificial intelligence and modern technologies are key to boosting agricultural output, fostering industry, and improving the environment," he said. The VC called for integrating innovation education into the school curriculum, noting Pakistan's urgent need for grassroots-level inventions.
Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak lauded PU's role in equipping the younger generation with technical knowledge to confront future challenges. He underlined the necessity of embracing technology in all facets of life and emphasized the importance of promoting technical skills.
Other notable speakers included Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Chief Advisor UMT Prof. Dr. Abid HK Sherwani, Director ORIC Dr. Aqil Inam, and industry leaders like Syed Moaz Mahmood and Engineer Khalid Usman. The summit concluded with certificates and cash prizes awarded to winners of oral and poster presentations and technology exhibits.
Dr. Aqil Inam noted that the event aimed to foster a culture of innovation and knowledge-sharing, adding that many promising ideas and technologies were showcased during the summit.
