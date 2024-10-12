PU VC for innovation in urban horticulture, enhancing food security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has stressed the need for advancing research, promoting innovation in urban horticulture and enhancing food security for a sustainable future.

He was addressing an international seminar organized by the PU Faculty of Agricultural Sciences' Department of Horticulture. On this occasion, Mr Erik Arthur van Os and Christianus Petrus from Netherlands, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Co-founder & Managing Director Spurt International Malik Mohsin Shahzad, faculty members and students were present. In his address, the VC highlighted that the seminar provided an excellent platform for knowledge exchange; collaboration and the development of sustainable solutions that can help shape the future of our cities. He also appreciated the Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences for highlighting an important issue, which brings together experts from across the globe.

He expressed the hope that insights and discussions in this event will contribute significantly in building greener and more sustainable urban environment.

Dr Muhammad Saleem Hadier said that the event aims at bringing together thought leaders, researchers and experts to discuss innovative solutions for urban horticulture and addressing the increasing demand for sustainable green spaces in rapidly urbanizing cities. He said that the seminar focused on the crucial role of horticulture in shaping a greener and more sustainable future tackling issues such as food security, environmental conservation, and climate resilience in urban landscapes. He said that since the cities around the globe continue to expand, the need for innovative and sustainable approaches to green urban spaces becomes more urgent. Urban horticulture not only provides avenues for environmental sustainability but also plays a pivotal role in combating the challenges posed by climate change and urbanization, he added.