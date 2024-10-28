PU VC for modernizing engineering curriculum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has called upon the need to introduce latest trends and areas in the curriculum of engineering education for production of quality human resource and development of the country.

He was addressing the first international conference on ‘Advancements in Engineering Sciences’ organized by PU Institute of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering here on Monday. On this occasion, IEECE Director Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem, Prof Dr Kamran Abid, University of Malaya’s Dr JeyRaj, Associate Professor from University of Oxford Dr Tanveer Tabish, Dean of University of Engineering and Technology Dr Atif Alvi, engineers, researchers, faculty members from various universities and a large number of students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that there is a need of launching technology programs in various fields of engineering at PU. He said that in developing countries, there is a lot of scope in various fields of engineering. The VC said that artificial intelligence is making its place in every field in the world and students should be aware of the modern trends. He said that electrical engineers need to learn artificial intelligence. Dr Muhammad Ali said that a lot of work is being done on alternative energy in the world.

He said that the world is open for students to compete and progress. Citing as example, the vice chancellor pointed out that Dr Tanveer Tabish, who has worked under his supervision, became an associate professor in the University of Oxford due to his hard work. He lauded the management for organizing the conference in engineering sciences with joint efforts.

Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem said, "We are organizing the conference with the cooperation of international and national institutions including University of Malaya, Malaysia, University of Management and Technology and other institutions." He said that research papers on modern trends in engineering sciences will be presented in the conference. He said that students will be able to benefit from national and international researchers from the conference. University of Malaya’s Dr JeyRaj while speaking online said that there was an opportunity to exchange knowledge with international researchers at the conference on modern trends in engineering sciences. He said that there is a need for cooperation in solving the world’s problems with the help of interdisciplinary research.

Prof Dr Kamran Abid said, "We are teaching our students according to modern trends." He said that according to the requirements of the modern era, two new programs will be started soon.