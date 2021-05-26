PU VC for resolving Palestinian issue permanently

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has called upon the need to resolve Palestinian issue on permanent basis as ceasefire is not a solution and the human rights crisis may erupt anytime again

The issue of Palestine should be resolved according to the spirit of Two State Solution, he added. He was addressing an international webinar titled "Humanitarian Crisis in Palestine: The Way Forward" organized by Punjab University Human Rights Chair here on Wednesday. PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, former spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms Tasneem Aslam, President Charles University Parague Prof Dr Nico Carpentier, former Vice President Afghanistan Dr Sima Samar, Palestinian Refugee; Head PR & Media in Friends of Palestine Network Ms Leen Saleh, Cairo University, Egypt Dr Fatima Elzahara and Director Centre for Policy Research USM, Malaysia Dr Azeem Fazwan, Human Rights Chair & Moderator Prof Dr Abida Ashraf and a large number of students participated in the seminar. Addressing the webinar, Prof Niaz said that this was the basic responsibility of the United Nations to resolve such issues including Palestine and Kashmir. He said that gross violations of human rights and war crimes were being committed by Israel and India.

He thanked international guest speakers for sparing their time to participate in the conference and express solidarity with Palestinians.

Addressing the webinar, Ms Tasneem Aslam said that the US was openly supporting Israel and the UN efforts to resolve the Palestine issue had been fruitless.

Dr Carpentier said that he was deeply saddened by the killings of innocent children. He said that the Palestine issue must be resolved peacefully and human rights must be ensured at all cost. He also criticized the ban on press.

Palestinian Refugee Ms Leen Saleh said that innocent Palestinians had been forced to leave their places and they were living a life of migrant in nearby areas. She said that Palestinian migrants had their lands but they don't have their home there. Dr Sima Samar saluted the struggle of Palestinians and said that they were paying a very heavy price for their rights.

Prof Dr Abida Ashraf said that along with innocent civilians, journalists and human rights activists had also been targeted by Israel. She said that a permanent solution to the issue was the only way out to ensure peace and human rights in the region.

Dr Fatima Elzahara, Dr Azeem Fazwan and others also spoke on the occasion.