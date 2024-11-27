PU VC forms committee to improve university affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has created a post of Director General Student Affairs, State and Security by making important changes in the system to improve economic, student affairs, security and land matters in the university.

Director Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh has been given the additional charge of DG Student Affairs, State and Security.

The PU VC also constituted a six-member management committee, headed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, to improve economic, educational and security issues.

The committee consists of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq and Prof Dr Shazia Naureen Qureshi, while Dr Sadiq will be member/secretary of the committee. The management committee will also ensure the implementation and monitoring of the policies of the university. The committee will ensure the development of relations in various departments. The management committee will also play a role in resolving issues related to student affairs and land. DG Dr Rehan Sadiq will look after the affairs of the offices of Resident Officer-I, Resident Officer-II, security and Chairman Hall Council.