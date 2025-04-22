PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali inaugurated a 250-KW solar energy system and a state-of-the-art executive lounge for faculty and alumni at Hailey College of Commerce (HCC).

In this regard, the inaugural ceremony was held at the college here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmoud, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, faculty members, Acting Registrar Tasneem Kamran and others were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the initiative makes HCC a pioneering department within the university in adopting clean energy solutions. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in contributing to environmental sustainability and encouraged other departments to follow the lead set by HCC.

Dr Ali said that these developments reflect HCC’s dynamic growth and reaffirm its position as a leading institution contributing positively to the university’s broader vision.

Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad said that Dr Ali commended the progressive steps taken by HCC and reiterated his commitment to taking PU to new heights across all dimensions including academic, environmental, and infrastructural. He said that the installation of the solar system aligns with the VC’s vision of making PU a clean and green institution. On this occasion, the VC also inaugurated an executive lounge, which marks a significant development in providing a welcoming and collaborative space for faculty members and alumni.