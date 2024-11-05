PU VC inaugurates basketball, badminton courts at HCBF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali paid a visit to Hailey College of Banking and Finance and inaugurated the newly developed basketball and badminton courts facility. On this occasion, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the importance of navigating excellence in future education. He said that the courts facility is a significant addition to the college's infrastructure and will provide HCBF students with a modern platform for physical activity and recreation.

The Vice Chancellor inspected various student and faculty facilities, as well as the ongoing construction of a new academic block. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Mehta and emphasized the significance of such platforms in promoting physical nourishment and overall well-being among students. Dr Mehta said that this development was a significant milestone in the college's history and marked a new chapter in the university’s efforts to promote excellence in education and student well-being.