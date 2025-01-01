PU VC inaugurates Urban Bee Hive Mount

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali inaugurated the Urban Bee

Hive Mount (UBHM) in Honey Bee Research Garden in collaboration with Lahore

Biennale Foundation here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Senior Journalist Suhail Warraich Director Institute of Zoology

Prof Dr Nabila Roohi, Director Institute of Botany Prof Dr Muhammad Shakeel,

In-charge HBRG Prof Dr Abdul Majid Khan, faculty members and students were present.

The Urban Bee Hive Mount is specially designed for Urban Bee keeping promotion

keeping in view the changing climatic conditions of Lahore and other cities of Pakistan.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali gave the idea of apitherapy and its uses

in the human health specially the treatment of arthritis. He further said that HBRG

would start a diploma and certified courses soon regarding apiculture.

He expressed his interest in commercialization of apiculture and generates

entrepreneurship opportunities in this sector.

Meanwhile, PU Department of Examinations has declared the results of Doctor

of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) Final Prof. Annual 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.