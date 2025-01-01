Open Menu

PU VC Inaugurates Urban Bee Hive Mount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PU VC inaugurates Urban Bee Hive Mount

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali inaugurated the Urban Bee

Hive Mount (UBHM) in Honey Bee Research Garden in collaboration with Lahore

Biennale Foundation here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Senior Journalist Suhail Warraich Director Institute of Zoology

Prof Dr Nabila Roohi, Director Institute of Botany Prof Dr Muhammad Shakeel,

In-charge HBRG Prof Dr Abdul Majid Khan, faculty members and students were present.

The Urban Bee Hive Mount is specially designed for Urban Bee keeping promotion

keeping in view the changing climatic conditions of Lahore and other cities of Pakistan.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali gave the idea of apitherapy and its uses

in the human health specially the treatment of arthritis. He further said that HBRG

would start a diploma and certified courses soon regarding apiculture.

He expressed his interest in commercialization of apiculture and generates

entrepreneurship opportunities in this sector.

Meanwhile, PU Department of Examinations has declared the results of Doctor

of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) Final Prof. Annual 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Doctor Muhammad Ali Shakeel

Recent Stories

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

17 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

24 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

45 minutes ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

47 minutes ago
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan