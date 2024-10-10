Open Menu

PU VC Links Women’s Social Uplift To Their Economic Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that the social development of women was linked to their economic empowerment.

He emphasised that those women were socially stronger than others who had more financial autonomy. He was addressing the opening session of the two-day international conference on ‘Women, Peace & Security: Issues, Challenges & Way Forward’ organised by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies at Al-Razi Hall here.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad, Dean Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Dr Ra’ana Malik, Programme Manager Asia Centre USIP Sadia Sabir, faculty members and a large number students were present.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the need of education for women and their practical role in the economic cycle of the country. He pointed out that the problems of rural and urban women were different, which should be addressed separately. He said, "Rural to urban migration has become an important issue of the society due to which we are facing shortage of workforce at village areas.

Muhammad Ali said that women should realise their rights, and added that a change in the mindset of the society was necessary for the development of women. He said, "We had our lady Prime Minister and now, we are proud that Punjab has got its first woman chief minister." He said that women were not less than anyone in terms of capabilities.

Dr Nasir Mahmood said that many reforms had been introduced for women but problems still existed. He said that there were comprehensive laws for the welfare of women in Pakistan but the real problem was their implementation.

Sumaira Samad said that a number of the initiatives taken by the Punjab government had provided relief to the women and improved their living standard. She said that research on women’s problems and their solutions should be promoted in universities.

Dr Iram Khalid praised the DGS for the conference organised on a good topic. She said that a lot of positive things were happening in Pakistan which should be highlighted.

