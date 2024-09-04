PU VC Plants Saplings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Wednesday planted saplings of fruit trees in the lawns of the PU Club, in connection with the continuing tree plantation campaign.
The ceremony was attended by Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Dr Ra’ana Malik, Chairman PU Club Dr Munawar Iqbal, faculty members and others.
The PU VC said the 'Green Pakistan' campaign could guarantee restoration of country's natural beauty and promotion of sustainable development. The campaign is aimed t planting more and more trees, reducing pollution and conserving natural resources for a healthier environment. He also urged teachers to plant trees in their surroundings and look after them for a better future.
