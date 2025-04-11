Open Menu

PU VC Stresses Need For Positive Journalism To Build Strong Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali stressed the need to promote positive thinking through journalism at a special ceremony honoring senior journalist Salman Ghani, recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The event was held at Al-Raazi Hall and organised by the school of Communication Studies.

Dr Muhammad Ali praised Ghani’s contribution to fact-based and patriotic journalism, calling him a role model for students. He also lauded British MP Afzal Khan for his principled stance on Gaza, noting his sacrifice of ministerial office in protest of the atrocities.

Speakers including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Sajjad Mir, Salman Abid, Arshad Ansari, and Ajmal Jami highlighted Ghani’s lifelong commitment to impartial journalism, with Shami remarking that insulting others is not journalism—positive criticism is.

Salman Ghani reflected on his journey, attributing his success to mentorship from legends like Waris Mir and Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh. He voiced concern over the silence of the Muslim world on Palestine and praised Pakistan’s bold diplomatic stance at the UN.

Faculty members, including Prof Dr Abida Ashraf and department heads, hailed Ghani as a beacon for young journalists. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of souvenirs among distinguished guests.

