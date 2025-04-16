- Home
- Pakistan
- PU VC stresses professors’ role beyond classrooms at launch of book on 'Nuclear Arms Control'
PU VC Stresses Professors’ Role Beyond Classrooms At Launch Of Book On 'Nuclear Arms Control'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has said that the responsibilities of professors extend beyond teaching; they must contribute meaningfully to the nation, society, and humanity by embracing their broader roles.
He was speaking at the launch of “Nuclear Arms Control in South Asia: politics, Postures and Practices”, authored by Prof. Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, organised by the Department of Political Science at Punjab University, held at Waheed Shaheed Hall on Wednesday.
The event was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal; Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences at PU, Prof. Dr. Iram Khalid; Professor Emeritus Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi; Chairman Political Science Department Prof. Dr. Rana Ijaz Ahmed; Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Sharreh Qazi; faculty members, and a large number of students.
In his address, Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted that institutions like QAU and PU have produced some of Pakistan’s most capable politicians, educationists, and civil servants. He praised Dr. Jaspal for his valuable contributions to national policy-making and said, “We must focus on research if we are to compete globally.” He added that the book would help counter international misperceptions about Pakistan’s nuclear program, portraying it as secure and responsible.
Dr. Muhammad Ali also appreciated Dr. Jaspal’s support during his tenure at Quaid-e-Azam University, saying that genuine support is not demanded, but earned. “Professors like Dr. Jaspal are role models for students—they work not only for academic excellence but also for national progress,” he noted.
Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi, while commending the book, remarked that it is a significant contribution to the fields of international relations and security studies.
He explained that global scrutiny of Pakistan’s nuclear programme began after 1979 and intensified post-1998 nuclear tests, often painting it as the so-called “Islamic bomb". However, he added that more rigorous and effective scholarship since 2014, such as Dr. Jaspal’s work, has helped counter international propaganda.
He said that young scholars must now equip themselves with knowledge of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and modern communication to engage with global security discourse.
Describing the book, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said, “Knowledge must continue to grow, and as a writer, I’ve made every effort to avoid errors.” He reiterated Pakistan's status as a sovereign nuclear state and stressed the need to trust and support national scholars and researchers. He also lamented the decline in the country’s reading culture, noting that high-quality research still has the power to gain international readership.
Dr. Iram Khalid called the book “a timely contribution” that would help students understand the historical and strategic dimensions of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. She praised the work for addressing both theoretical and empirical challenges in nuclear arms control.
Dr. Rana Ijaz Ahmed highlighted the strategic importance of South Asia, given the presence of nuclear powers like Pakistan, India, China, and Russia. He stressed the necessity of a strategic framework for arms control and affirmed Pakistan’s compliance with international legal norms.
Dr Muhammad Sharreh Qazi praised the book for its nuanced treatment of ideological and technological developments in the region. He underscored the importance of understanding India's advancements in supersonic missiles, ballistic missile defense systems, and evolving strategic doctrine.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey
Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..
Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murad reviews progress of SEZ Dhabeji8 minutes ago
-
MUET students clinches trophy in debate competition8 minutes ago
-
PU VC stresses professors’ role beyond classrooms at launch of book on 'Nuclear Arms Control'8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to launch AI-Based mapping of roads infrastructure project18 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for global support in textile waste recycling, highlights circular economy success18 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs. 110m grant announced for GCWUS18 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera supervises search and strike operation in Tehsil Kulachi18 minutes ago
-
CDA launches high-tech Gardenia Hub, digital land records18 minutes ago
-
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala jail26 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, hail hit ICT, distt admin teams in ground for relief work28 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, 66 shops sealed over encroachments in Lahore28 minutes ago
-
Afghan Envoy urges refugees to return, thanks Pakistan for hospitality28 minutes ago