PU VC urges researchers to focus on resolving social issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has urged the researchers to focus on creation of the knowledge which can help solve social problems being faced by the society and have a good impact over the relevant discipline too.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of '4th International Conference on Gravitation and Cosmology' organized by Punjab University Department of Mathematics in collaboration with Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics, Department of Space Science and Centre for High Energy Physics, here on Monday.

Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Muhammad Sharif, national distinguished professor Dr Asghar Qadir, faculty members, researchers from various parts of country were present on the occasion while 25 foreign scientists from China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, UK, USA and Uzbekistan were participating in the conference online.

Addressing the conference, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that mathematics was a very important subject and it could also help engineers and medical professionals in solving many problems of applied nature in their fields.

He said that mathematics should be taught for intermediate level candidates studying pre-medical. He urged the students to think about how the knowledge they were obtaining could contribute to the development of the country as well as society. He said that engineers having good knowledge of mathematics could solve many queries of applied nature. Dr Sharif said the conference had been dedicated to Prof Asghar Qadir on his 75th birthday who is father of gravitational theory in Pakistan. He said that the conference would cover a wide range of interesting topics in general relativity and gravitation, alternative theories of gravity, mathematical and relativistic aspects of cosmology etc. He said that the research group of gravitation of cosmology was working hard to produce quality research papers as well as MPhil/PhD students. During the last three years, this group has produced 11 PhDs, 55 M Phil scholars and had published a total of 250 papers in high quality journals with a cumulative impact factor of more than 600.