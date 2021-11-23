UrduPoint.com

PU VC Urges Researchers To Focus On Resolving Social Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

PU VC urges researchers to focus on resolving social issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has urged the researchers to focus on creation of the knowledge which can help solve social problems being faced by the society and have a good impact over the relevant discipline too.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of '4th International Conference on Gravitation and Cosmology' organized by Punjab University Department of Mathematics in collaboration with Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics, Department of Space Science and Centre for High Energy Physics, here on Monday.

Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Muhammad Sharif, national distinguished professor Dr Asghar Qadir, faculty members, researchers from various parts of country were present on the occasion while 25 foreign scientists from China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, UK, USA and Uzbekistan were participating in the conference online.

Addressing the conference, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that mathematics was a very important subject and it could also help engineers and medical professionals in solving many problems of applied nature in their fields.

He said that mathematics should be taught for intermediate level candidates studying pre-medical. He urged the students to think about how the knowledge they were obtaining could contribute to the development of the country as well as society. He said that engineers having good knowledge of mathematics could solve many queries of applied nature. Dr Sharif said the conference had been dedicated to Prof Asghar Qadir on his 75th birthday who is father of gravitational theory in Pakistan. He said that the conference would cover a wide range of interesting topics in general relativity and gravitation, alternative theories of gravity, mathematical and relativistic aspects of cosmology etc. He said that the research group of gravitation of cosmology was working hard to produce quality research papers as well as MPhil/PhD students. During the last three years, this group has produced 11 PhDs, 55 M Phil scholars and had published a total of 250 papers in high quality journals with a cumulative impact factor of more than 600.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Punjab China Germany Uzbekistan Spain Italy United Kingdom Portugal Japan South Africa Switzerland From

Recent Stories

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

24 minutes ago
 Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges o ..

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

24 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with ..

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

24 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Stu ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine ..

31 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End ..

EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreig ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.