PU VC Urges Students To Focus On Knowledge, Skills
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that special attention is being paid to increase knowledge and skills among students because the both make students employable
He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2-day 9th international conference on “Banking, Insurance and Risk Management” organized by Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF).
On this occasion, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Habib Insurance Company Syed Athar Abbas, researchers from Turkiye, Poland, Malaysia and various universities of the country, representatives from banking, insurance, business industry, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that every graduate should be familiar with artificial intelligence. He said that data will be the most important source of development in the future. He said that the students should benefit from the experts participating in the conference. He said that such activities help in creating the best human resources.
Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that international and local trainers are participating in the conference. He said that 200 papers were received for the conference. He said that artificial intelligence is playing an important role in business innovation.
The conference will continue till Wednesday.
