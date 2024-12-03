Open Menu

PU VC Urges Students To Focus On Knowledge, Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:01 PM

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that special attention is being paid to increase knowledge and skills among students because the both make students employable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that special attention is being paid to increase knowledge and skills among students because the both make students employable.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2-day 9th international conference on “Banking, Insurance and Risk Management” organized by Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF).

On this occasion, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Habib Insurance Company Syed Athar Abbas, researchers from Turkiye, Poland, Malaysia and various universities of the country, representatives from banking, insurance, business industry, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that every graduate should be familiar with artificial intelligence. He said that data will be the most important source of development in the future. He said that the students should benefit from the experts participating in the conference. He said that such activities help in creating the best human resources.

Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that international and local trainers are participating in the conference. He said that 200 papers were received for the conference. He said that artificial intelligence is playing an important role in business innovation.

The conference will continue till Wednesday.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Company Poland Malaysia Muhammad Ali From Industry Best

Recent Stories

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

49 seconds ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

50 seconds ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

53 seconds ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

55 seconds ago
 Proportional representation proposed to enhance po ..

Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity

4 minutes ago
 LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing ..

LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees

2 hours ago
Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training ..

Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident

2 hours ago
 Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honou ..

Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage

2 hours ago
 Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

2 hours ago
 Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative f ..

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..

2 hours ago
 Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg cha ..

Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

2 hours ago
 Career counseling session for shining stars held

Career counseling session for shining stars held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan