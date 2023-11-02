PU VC urges students to play role in preventing fake news

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood urged students on Thursday to play their role in preventing fake and fabricated news.

He was addressing a seminar on Media Literacy, organised by the Punjab University Department of Development Communication Studies, in collaboration with Urban Unit P&D Government of Punjab, here at Al Raazi Hall.

Chairperson Department of Development Communication Studies Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Manager Communication Urban Unit Maimoona Arslan Bhatti, senior journalist Wasif Nagi, anchorperson Ajmal Jami, producer Naveed Nasim, Sarmad Sufyan, chief librarian Urban Unit Shahrbano Faizi, Maira Sarfraz, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the Punjab University produced big Names in the field of journalism. He said that policymakers must know how important global media and information was.

Ajmal Jami said the trend on social media had eliminated the distinction between right and wrong, which was causing harm to the country.

Dr Ayehsa Ashfaq said that according to the contemporary digital requirements, it was necessary to make our students information and media literate. It is the need of the hour that our students must know how to analyse critically and click wisely to identify fake news and misinformation in Pakistan.