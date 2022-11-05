PU VC visits hostels, inspect arrangements

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi visited girls and boys hostels and various places of the university on Saturday and mingled with students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi visited girls and boys hostels and various places of the university on Saturday and mingled with students.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also took food and juice at the famous canteen located in the hostels.

Talking to the students, Dr.

Asghar Zaidi said that the young students guarantee a bright future of the country and they must play their full role in development of Pakistan.

He urged the students to do research which could address social and national issues, saying that solving the problems of the students was among his top priorities. He added that the research projects of the students would be encouraged.