PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role for national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Saturday urged students to understand their responsibilities and contribute towards the development of Pakistan as well as society.

He was addressing the 130th convocation of the Punjab University, organized at Faisal Auditorium here. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed, members of Senate, Syndicate, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that rigorous efforts had been put in higher education institutions of Pakistan due to which they were making rapid progress in the world. Otherwise, he said, the universities in Pakistan could have faced the same fate which other national public sector institutions were suffering from.

The VC mentioned that it was his dream to bring PU among the top 500 institutions of the world and he started efforts for this in 2018, adding that in 2018, PU's position in Asian ranking of the universities by QS was 232nd while in 2021, PU had been declared 145th best university in Asia among thousands of universities. He said in 2018, PU was counted among top 78 percent universities of the world and now in 2021, PU had performed among top 62 percent universities of the world, which was a great achievement as it was difficult to improve even one percent when one was competing at international level where all were making efforts to progress.

Prof Niaz said that for the first time in 2018, PU's three subjects were ranked at international level and now in 2021, PU had become the only university in Pakistan whose 13 subjects had been ranked and in the subject of petroleum engineering, PU had been ranked among top 100-150 institutions in the world.

He said that for these landmark achievements, a number of initiatives had been taken in the university, adding that for the first time, the university was being run by statutory bodies and their regular meetings were being held as per the requirements of the university Calendar.

He maintained seven meetings of PU Senate had been organized in three and a half years while in the recent past, a gap of eight to ten years could be witnessed between the two meetings of the Senate. He said that the number of professors and associate professors had never crossed the figure of 70 each but now we have more than 150 professors and 150 associate professors at the same time.

He said that the university had given special attention to those research projects which aimed at solving socio-economic problems and contributed towards national development. He said that for the first time, regular appointments of professionals had been made on the most coveted administrative posts of Registrar, Controller, Resident Officer 1 etc through advertisement and teachers had been relieved from such assignments.

The VC said that the appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor had also been ensured to create a second leadership. He urged the students to become a civilized and a law-abiding citizen and adopt good behavior with parents, relatives and colleagues. He said that they must make efforts to make the institutions profitable wherever they would work. He congratulated all the graduating students and their parents.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the administration had ensured academic freedom on campus and now teachers and students work in an independent atmosphere. He said that it was a moment of joy that such activities were now being held and prayed that the world may get rid of the menace of COVID-19 soon.

Later, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad presented a special souvenir to Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan for his services in the university as he would retire on December 31.

Moreover, in 130th convocation, 289 PhD, 123 MS/MPhil, 67 Master's, 75 undergraduate degrees and 343 medals and 9 prizes/purse were distributed among students. A total of 1166 degrees and medals were distributed in the convocation among the graduating students.