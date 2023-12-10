PU webinar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Sugra Begum Center for Education Policy and development arranged an international webinar on Sunday here.

On this occasion, Professor from Commonwealth University Pennsylvania Dr Steven Granich, Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, Director Centre for Civility and Integrity Development Director Dr Shabbir Ahmad and Chairperson Department of Media and Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq shared their thoughts with a large number of students and academicians who attended the webinar.

The esteemed speakers indulge in debate to know the mode of higher education in the USA and Pakistan while knowing opportunities and challenges in both countries and lessons learnt from the developed world to improve education in Pakistan.