Open Menu

PU Webinar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PU webinar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Sugra Begum Center for Education Policy and development arranged an international webinar on Sunday here.

On this occasion, Professor from Commonwealth University Pennsylvania Dr Steven Granich, Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, Director Centre for Civility and Integrity Development Director Dr Shabbir Ahmad and Chairperson Department of Media and Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq shared their thoughts with a large number of students and academicians who attended the webinar.

The esteemed speakers indulge in debate to know the mode of higher education in the USA and Pakistan while knowing opportunities and challenges in both countries and lessons learnt from the developed world to improve education in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Education Punjab Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

11 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

19 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

20 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

20 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

20 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

20 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

20 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

20 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

20 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan