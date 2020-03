PU will organise Seerat seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab University Faculty of Islamic Studies will organise an international Seerat-un-Nabi seminar on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Muslim University Aligarh's Prof Dr Yasin Mazhar Siddiqui and Prof Dr Ubaidullah Fahad Elahi would deliver lectures, said a media release here.