PU wins All Pakistan Inter-varsity Judo Championship with 5 golds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) secured 1st position at the 14th All Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Women Judo Championship, held at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

According to a media statement, issued on Sunday by PU Director sports Dr. Shabbir Sarwar, the PU team captain Sahar Waeen won two gold medals, while Sonia Farooq, Eashia, and Jawera Qamar secured one gold medal each.

HEC Director Sports Javed Memon praised Sahar Waeen’s exceptional performance, highlighting that she was identified through the PMYP-HEC Talent Hunt Program and is now the only athlete to achieve this feat. She won gold in both the -52kg and open weight categories and has been selected for the HEC team for inter-department competitions and the 35th National Games.

PU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali congratulated Director Sports Dr.

Shabbir Sarwar, team manager Wasif, and the team coaches on this historic victory.

Meanwhile, Punjab University’s Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (PUFCIT) alumnus Dr. Rizwan Asghar has been awarded the ‘Clinton Bedogni’ prize for his outstanding contributions to cybersecurity.

This prestigious award is given to a New Zealander who has made the most significant impact in cybersecurity over the past two years. Dr. Asghar’s groundbreaking work in privacy, digital security, and authentication systems has elevated the global reputation of PUFCIT alumni.

PUFCIT faculty members extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rizwan Asghar, acknowledging his dedication, innovation, and excellence in the field. They also wished him continued success in shaping the future of cybersecurity.