PUASA delegation calls on PU VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A delegation of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali at his office here on Tuesday.

The delegation included PUASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Secretary Dr islam and other elected representatives.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that he wanted to move forward with the consultation of everyone to bring PU out of financial difficulties and improve its international ranking further.

ASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, representing the university teachers, congratulated the vice chancellor and assured him of full cooperation on behalf of the university teachers.