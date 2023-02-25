UrduPoint.com

PUBG Enthusiast Kills Father, Injures Mother

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 06:44 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) : An ill-fated PUBG enthusiast on Saturday killed his father and injured mother after an exchange of harsh words for obstructing overuse of the android.

According to Mayar police, a teenager Hasnain opened fire on his parents, as a result his father Sher Baz Khan 47 died on the spot while his mother 38 sustained critical injuries.

The police teams reached to the spot and shifted both victims to DHQ Timergarah. The killer had been arrested while the case was registered in Mayar police station.

