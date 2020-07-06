PUBG game: Islamabad High Court asks PTA to address issue in accordance of law

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday forwarded an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against ban on the PUBG game and directed to decide the matter in accordance of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday forwarded an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against ban on the PUBG game and directed to decide the matter in accordance of law.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Haseeb Nasir.

During the course of proceeding, the PTA lawyer answering a query of the bench said the PUBG game link which had been blocked temporarily by the authority.

Justice Farooq asked the PTA that why this game had been suspended in the country.

To this, the lawyer said the Lahore police had written a letter to the authority mentioning some suicide incidents due to it.

The lawyer pleaded the court that some parents had also given applications to block this game.

The court forwarded the matter to PTA and ordered to address the matter in accordance of law.

It is pertinent to mention here that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.