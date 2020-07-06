UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUBG Game: Islamabad High Court Asks PTA To Address Issue In Accordance Of Law

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:14 PM

PUBG game: Islamabad High Court asks PTA to address issue in accordance of law

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday forwarded an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against ban on the PUBG game and directed to decide the matter in accordance of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday forwarded an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against ban on the PUBG game and directed to decide the matter in accordance of law.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Haseeb Nasir.

During the course of proceeding, the PTA lawyer answering a query of the bench said the PUBG game link which had been blocked temporarily by the authority.

Justice Farooq asked the PTA that why this game had been suspended in the country.

To this, the lawyer said the Lahore police had written a letter to the authority mentioning some suicide incidents due to it.

The lawyer pleaded the court that some parents had also given applications to block this game.

The court forwarded the matter to PTA and ordered to address the matter in accordance of law.

It is pertinent to mention here that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company Suicide Nasir North Korea Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

45 minutes ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

45 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

60 minutes ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.