PUBG-Inspired Killer Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 100 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 4 million for murdering his mother, two sisters, and brother under the influence of the online game PUBG.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Riaz Ahmed announced the verdict against convict Ali Zain in a case registered at Kahna police station in 2022.
The prosecution told the court that Ali Zain, influenced by the game, opened fire on his family members at around 2 a.m., killing all four. Prosecutor Habibur Rehman presented witnesses during the trial, leading to the conviction.
