Pubic Delegations Call On Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

Pubic delegations call on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday said the problems of people were being resolved on a priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday said the problems of people were being resolved on a priority basis.

He said this during a meeting with people of different districts at his office here.

The chief minister listened to their problems and issued instructions for the solution of their difficulties.

Talking on the occasion, he pointed out that resources were given to a few cities and far-flung areas were ignored in the past. The policy of ensuring composite development of the province was violated and remote areas were kept deprive of development process through a specific agenda of the then government, he added.

He said the public problems were compounded due to wrong policies of the previous tenures and a specific segment of the society became richer at the expense of the common man.

Usman Buzdar said that this cruel system of the past had no place in new Pakistan. "We work hard and perform instead of lip-service," he added.

He said that new Pakistan was composed of a new approach and the passion to build the country with a renewed spirit and no one would be allowed to hinder the agenda of change.

The chief minister said that the health sector was priority of the Punjab government and pointed out that nine new hospitals were being constructed in the province after many decades.

Similarly, emergencies of 100 THQ hospitals were being upgraded where trauma facility will also be available, he said and added sehat insaf cards were being distributed among people to ensure better healthcare facilities.

