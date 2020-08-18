Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir Baloch said the federal government has performed well fulfilling the aspirations of the masses as they have also appreciated the performance in two years regime

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir Baloch said the federal government has performed well fulfilling the aspirations of the masses as they have also appreciated the performance in two years regime .

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Munawara Munir said this while talking to APP on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued a special directive to implement Balochistan's 6% quota in federal departments for the interest of people of Balochistan which was ignored in the past regime.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched number of development projects including two-lane Quetta-Karachi highway, the inauguration of the western route of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and the construction of the campus of NUST University in Quetta.

Federal government, had initiated several mega projects including provision of clean water supply, expansion of communication network, education, and health in remote areas of Balochistan including Quetta aiming rapid development of the province, she said.

MNA Munawara Munir Baloch said Balochistan seats have been increased in Senate after approving the bill of increased seats saying that such important measures also boosted the confidence of the masses.

She also thanked the federal government for the pro-people policies which would help people towards prosperity and development.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken comprehensive measures against the coronavirus across the country and controlled the pandemic and ensured the protection of public lives.

"Needy people were given relief through Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme during lockdown due to prudent measures of the federal government", she said.

She further said Prime Minister Imran also highlighted the cause of the occupied Kashmir at world level in a better way aiming to address the Kashmir matter according to the United Nation's charter.