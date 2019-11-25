Public Account Committee (PAC) new chairman will be elected on Nov 25

Public Account Committee (PAC) new chairman will be elected on November 25

According to media reports, National Assembely Secartery will monitor the election process.The election of new chairman is going to be conducted following the resignation of former chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif, National Assembely Sectariate stated.

PML-N has given formally name of Rana Tanveer Hussain for PAC chairmanship to Speaker National Assembely through letter.