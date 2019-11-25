UrduPoint.com
Public Account Committee (PAC) New Chairman Will Be Elected On Nov 25

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Public Account Committee (PAC) new chairman will be elected on November 25.According to media reports, National Assembely Secartery will monitor the election process.The election of new chairman is going to be conducted following the resignation of former chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif, National Assembely Sectariate stated.

PML-N has given formally name of Rana Tanveer Hussain for PAC chairmanship to Speaker National Assembely through letter.

