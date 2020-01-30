Public Account Committee seeks details of fraud beneficiaries of BISP stipend

The sub-committee of Public Account Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide details of eight hundred thousand fraud beneficiaries of who were receiving stipend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of Public Account Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide details of eight hundred thousand fraud beneficiaries of who were receiving stipend.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ali Raza Bhutta said the BISP never said that these eight hundred thousand people fraudulently entered into the programme.

Since the social economic status of these beneficiaries has changed over the period of time therefore they do not need Rs 1600 per month financial help from BISP.

The Secretary informing about the criteria adopted to discover these fraud beneficiaries said that board made a decision on 12 December to analyze the database of a previous survey of these beneficiaries.

He said it was found that the spouses of those women who were receiving stipend were either traveled abroad or they obtained Passport by paying executive fee or they obtained CNIC by paying executive fee which alarmed and pointed out to the committee that those beneficiaries were not more deserving of BISP stipend.

Senator Sherry Rahman expressed un-satisfaction on the criteria adopted to single out the beneficiaries saying the criterion was vague.

She asked to present the details of fraud beneficiaries to the committee in best interest of transparency along with the reasons of removal and identification process.

Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel asked about the companies conducting fresh survey to which the secretary apprised the committee that three NGO, RSPN, SDPI and Aurat Foundation were awarded contract of conducting fresh survey.

He also informed the committee that contract of Rs. 8 billion was awarded to three NGO for this job.

Senator Sherry Rahman asked as to why statistics bureau of Pakistan was not asked to conduct survey to which the secretary replied that the bureau had no capacity for this task.

The Audit official informed the committee that these NGOs would first develop their capacity out of Rs 8 billion and then perform the task to which Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel observed that Pakistan Statistics Bureau's capacity could be enhanced with half of the money paid to these NGO's.

The committee also directed to provide details of officers of Grade 17 and above whose wives were receiving BISP stipend.