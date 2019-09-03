Public Accounts Committee body directs NH&MP to put its house in order

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday directed the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) to put its house order and the Ministry of Communications to make every effort for ensuring financial discipline in its attached department The committee, which met here with Syed Naveed Qamar in the chair, while reviewing the audit paras of 2015-16 and 2016-17 relating to the NH&MP, also directed it to regularly hold meetings of its departmental accounts committee (DAC) to monitor expenditure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday directed the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) to put its house order and the Ministry of Communications to make every effort for ensuring financial discipline in its attached department The committee, which met here with Syed Naveed Qamar in the chair, while reviewing the audit paras of 2015-16 and 2016-17 relating to the NH&MP, also directed it to regularly hold meetings of its departmental accounts committee (DAC) to monitor expenditure.

Responding to the audit para regarding embezzlement of welfare funds, NH&MP Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood told the committee that over Rs 7 million collected from the staff in that regard was not credited to the relevant account. Four officials were found involved in that act of corruption, one of them had committed suicide, while the main accused Waheed Iqbal was still in custody, he added.

The embezzled amount had been recovered from one of the accused, while disciplinary action was initiated against all of them, he said.

MNA Hina Rabbani Khar observed that the Ministry of Communications should play its role to ensure financial management by the NH&MP.

Syed Naveed Qamar while reviewing another para remarked that the purchase of police caps without tender was a sheer violation of rules.

The Audit officials informed the committee that the tenders of projects of Lahore, Karachi and Multan, whose PC-I were approved in 2013, were awarded on exorbitant rates.

Hina Rabbani Khar observed that three Chinese companies were awarded the contracts for the construction of motorways.

The Audit officials observed that those tenders should have been cancelled because they were on the higher rates.

The National Accountability Bureau officials informed the committee that the PC-I of those projects were not transparent and a detailed report in that regard would be presented to the committee within two months.

The committee deferred the para till the submission of the report.

The secretary communications informed the committee that such kind of tenders were awarded under the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contract system. The contractor was responsible for any kind of loss or inflation under the EPC contract system, therefore, the rates in such contracts were higher than the market rates, he added.

The committee directed the Ministry of Communications to ensure early recovery of the funds and adjourned the meeting till the submission of NAB report.