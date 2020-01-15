UrduPoint.com
Public Accounts Committee Body For Recovering Fee From NTS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday directed to recover money from National Testing Service (NTS) which it collected in the wake of fee for the recruitment process of police personnel in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):

Reviewing the paras of the audit report 2016-17, the sub-committee headed by MNA Naveed Qamar was informed by the audit officials that Islamabad Police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NTS for conducting physical and written test for the recruitment of police personnel.

In that regard, the testing service received Rs650 per applicant. A total of 45,939 applicants appeared for the physical test out of which 15,279 were allowed to appear in the written test. 30,660 applicants were failed in the physical test, therefore no written test was obtained from them .

The NTS had collected Rs19.929 million from 30,660 applicants who were not allowed to appear in the written test.

The audit officials said the involvement of a private entity in the government structure was a violation of civil servants act, 1973.

The committee said the money collected from applicants who failed in the physical test and could not be entertained in written should be reverted the fee.

To a query, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) said the fee was collected by the NTS and it was still with them.

Syed Naveed Qamar directed interior secretary Naseem Khokhar to recover the money from the NTS within a month and submit the report to the committee.

