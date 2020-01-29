Public Accounts Committee body takes up Printing Corporation of Pakistan issues, discusses audit para

The Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday took up issues of Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) and discussing the audit para of non-recovery of CP fund contribution from the employer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday took up issues of Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) and discussing the audit para of non-recovery of CP fund contribution from the employer.

The audit officials informed the committee that during the audit of contributory provident fund trust of Pakistan Printing Press, it was observed that contributions and advances against CP fund were being recovered from the employees on monthly basis from their salaries but the management wrongfully used the fund which was a breach of trust of employees.

An official from the finance division apprised the committee that the institute was running in loss and facing huge financial crunch to the extent that they were unable to pay salaries to the employees.

Therefore, they kept collecting CP fund from the employees and kept paying them salaries from that fund.

He said Printing Corporation of Pakistan (Pvt) Limited was still running in the loss of Rs 3 billion plus despite the efforts were made to bail it out.

He said the government, from time to time, gave bail out packages to Printing Corporation of Pakistan (Pvt) Limited but they failed to stand their own foots, adding the government recently released a fresh tranche to PCPL and they bought new printing machines.

The Secretary Cabinet informed the committee that Prime Minister had constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the PCP matters.

He said a revival plan of PCP was also placed the BoD, having proposal to the payment of Rs 940 million to PCP for onward payment to the employees, as onetime grant/interest free loan to avoid heavy financial charges annually.

The Secretary Cabinet also apprised the committee that the practice of collecting CP fund and returning to employees as salary had been abandoned now.

Senator Sherry Rehman chairing a meeting remarked that PCP Limited was drowning. "It appears that institutes are running on auto pilot" she said while discussing the audit para of non-recovery of CP fund contribution from the employer.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressing displeasure over the absence of MDPCP pended the para while seeking explanation from him.