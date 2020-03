Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has postponed a meeting which was fixed for 10th,11th and 12th March 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has postponed a meeting which was fixed for 10th,11th and 12th March 2020.

The next date for the PAC meeting will be announced later on, said a statement.