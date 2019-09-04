Public Accounts Committee directs EOBI to present properties' details in two weeks

Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to present detail report to the committee about the properties purchased by the institute in last ten years in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to present detail report to the committee about the properties purchased by the institute in last ten years in two weeks.

The committee led by former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was reviewing the audit paras against EOBI in the parliament house.

The officials while briefing the committee disclosed that EOBI management had purchased 400 plots from Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad in 2005.

Each plot was purchased at Rs 3.6 million whereas EOBI paid Rs 1.4 billion to the DHA but have not yet been given a title by the authority.

For last 15 years, the DHA management was giving false assurances to EOBI to handover the plots but delaying the matter.

On the committee's inquiry the officials said that EOBI had invested in DHA in 2005 but the land was acquired for the construction of Dam and since then the matter was lingering.

Convener Ayaz Sadiq observed that the money EOBI invested in DHA belonged to the poor workers for their pension.

He expressed shock that how could 400 plots fall in the area which later was acquired for the construction of Dam.

"This seems to be a criminal negligence as the development charges were being continuously paid even after all the plots fall into the dam area," he observed while inquiring from the official about the total number of plots in Phase One out of which 400 plots were purchased.

Sadiq said that give us the report in three days and then we will decide to whom the case to be referred.

The audit officials also informed the committee that EOBI had purchased 1048 kanal agriculture land from Punjab Cooperative board Limited on Multan Road, Lahore in 2006 and paid an amount of Rs. 1006 million.

The officials apprised the committee that 935 kanal land out of total 1048 kanal was transferred to the EOBI however 112 kanal land was yet to be transferred despite the full payment of the land.

The committee directed EOBI to brief the committee with latest situation about all the properties with details about what actions were taken against culprits involved in the mega scam.

The officials of overseas Pakistanis foundation apprising the committee about their ongoing housing schemes said that seven housing schemes out of nine were completed in time whereas the two schemes will also be completed by next year.