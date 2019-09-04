UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Accounts Committee Directs EOBI To Present Properties' Details In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

Public Accounts Committee directs EOBI to present properties' details in two weeks

Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to present detail report to the committee about the properties purchased by the institute in last ten years in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to present detail report to the committee about the properties purchased by the institute in last ten years in two weeks.

The committee led by former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was reviewing the audit paras against EOBI in the parliament house.

The officials while briefing the committee disclosed that EOBI management had purchased 400 plots from Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad in 2005.

Each plot was purchased at Rs 3.6 million whereas EOBI paid Rs 1.4 billion to the DHA but have not yet been given a title by the authority.

For last 15 years, the DHA management was giving false assurances to EOBI to handover the plots but delaying the matter.

On the committee's inquiry the officials said that EOBI had invested in DHA in 2005 but the land was acquired for the construction of Dam and since then the matter was lingering.

Convener Ayaz Sadiq observed that the money EOBI invested in DHA belonged to the poor workers for their pension.

He expressed shock that how could 400 plots fall in the area which later was acquired for the construction of Dam.

"This seems to be a criminal negligence as the development charges were being continuously paid even after all the plots fall into the dam area," he observed while inquiring from the official about the total number of plots in Phase One out of which 400 plots were purchased.

Sadiq said that give us the report in three days and then we will decide to whom the case to be referred.

The audit officials also informed the committee that EOBI had purchased 1048 kanal agriculture land from Punjab Cooperative board Limited on Multan Road, Lahore in 2006 and paid an amount of Rs. 1006 million.

The officials apprised the committee that 935 kanal land out of total 1048 kanal was transferred to the EOBI however 112 kanal land was yet to be transferred despite the full payment of the land.

The committee directed EOBI to brief the committee with latest situation about all the properties with details about what actions were taken against culprits involved in the mega scam.

The officials of overseas Pakistanis foundation apprising the committee about their ongoing housing schemes said that seven housing schemes out of nine were completed in time whereas the two schemes will also be completed by next year.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad National Assembly Poor Punjab Parliament Agriculture Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Road Dam Money Criminals All From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Iraqi Authorities Expel Over 2,000 People From Cam ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Accuses UN Human Rights Chief o ..

2 minutes ago

Three children of a family killed in accident in L ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Suspects Turkey Helped US Strike ..

2 minutes ago

Family court issues notice to actor Mohsin Abbas

18 minutes ago

IGP Punjab inaugurates Smart Surveillance System

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.